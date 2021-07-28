

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $298 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $274 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.4% to $2.24 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $274 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.60 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q2): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OWENS CORNING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de