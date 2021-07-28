

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.74 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $2.59 billion, or $13.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $6.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $20.65 billion from $19.08 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $2.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.89 vs. $12.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.82 -Revenue (Q2): $20.65 Bln vs. $19.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.25 to $21.75



