

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent month-on-month in June, after a 3.4 percent rise in May.



Retail sales grew 10.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 46.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales rose by 8.4 percent monthly and rose 9.8 percent yearly in June.



The retail sales value increased 13.9 percent yearly in June and rose 4.2 percent from the previous month.



