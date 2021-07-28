

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $24.97 to $25.47 per share, up from the prior forecast of $19.62 to $20.12 per share, and continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $21.25 to $21.75 per share, while acknowledging the continued heightened uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also maintained its expected individual Medicare Advantage membership growth range of approximately 425,000 to 475,000 members.



