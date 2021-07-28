

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA):



-Earnings: $19.98 million in Q2 vs. $34.15 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.45 million or $2.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.51 per share -Revenue: $299.17 million in Q2 vs. $255.83 million in the same period last year.



