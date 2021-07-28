Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850354 ISIN: US0536111091 Ticker-Symbol: AV3 
Tradegate
27.07.21
15:51 Uhr
172,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,15 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,00175,0014:36
173,00174,0014:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVERY DENNISON CORP172,00-1,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.