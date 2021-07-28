

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $183.8 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $79.7 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.10 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $188.4 Mln. vs. $106.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.25 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.65 to $8.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVERY DENNISON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de