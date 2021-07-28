

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $64.7 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $93.7 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $201.0 million or $4.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.4% to $1.12 billion from $0.74 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $201.0 Mln. vs. $101.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.61 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65 Full year EPS guidance: 15.25 to $15.50



