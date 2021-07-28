

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $538.2 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $411.5 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $512.4 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $3.74 billion from $3.38 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $512.4 Mln. vs. $493.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

