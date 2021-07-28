

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $263.58 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $147.81 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.3% to $1.32 billion from $896.21 million last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $263.58 Mln. vs. $147.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $896.21 Mln last year.



