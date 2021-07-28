

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $3.91 billion from $3.87 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $651 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.70 Full year revenue guidance: $16.0 - $16.4 Bln



