

CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $510.3 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $503.3 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $588.6 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.18 billion



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $588.6 Mln. vs. $583.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



