

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



-Earnings: $0.59 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.38 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.00 in Q2 vs. -$4.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 billion or $0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.72 per share -Revenue: $17.00 billion in Q2 vs. $11.81 billion in the same period last year.



