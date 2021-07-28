

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):



-Earnings: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.09 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.47 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $4.34 billion or $1.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.91 per share -Revenue: $11.70 billion in Q2 vs. $10.13 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de