

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $819 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.0% to $2.80 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $819 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.28 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q2): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



