

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $369.8 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $257.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $377.6 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to $2.65 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $377.6 Mln. vs. $245.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.65 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.640 - $2.700 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

