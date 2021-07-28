

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) raised its comparable earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to a range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share from the prior forecast range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.



The company also now projects reported earnings for the year in a range of $7.40 to $7.70 per share, up from the prior outlook range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share.



Further, Ryder established a third-quarter earnings forecast in a range of $1.94 to $2.04 per share, and comparable earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $5.83 per share for the year and $1.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



