

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two AccuRhythm AI algorithms for use with the LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor or ICM, Medtronic plc (MDT) said in a statement.



AccuRhythm AI applies artificial intelligence (AI) to heart rhythm event data collected by LINQ II, improving the accuracy of information physicians receive so they can better diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms.



The algorithms address the two most common ICM false alerts - atrial fibrillation (AF), an irregular or rapid rhythm in the upper chambers of the heart; and asystole, a long pause between heartbeats.



Medtronic developed the AccuRhythm AI platform and initial algorithms using its proprietary, diverse and debiased database of more than 1 million electrocardiogram heart rhythm episodes.



The AccuRhythm AI algorithms will be released on the CareLink Network later this year for use by all implanted LINQ II devices in the United States.



