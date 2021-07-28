

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, ADP now projects earnings per share growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 9 to 11 percent on revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.54 per share on revenue growth of 6.2 percent to $15.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our new guidance anticipates solid revenue and bookings growth and improved profitability supported by growth in pays-per-control, further gains in sales productivity, and a continued disciplined approach to expenses,' said Kathleen Winters, Chief Financial Officer, ADP.'



