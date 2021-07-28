

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 to a range of $15.25 to $15.50 per share from the prior forecast range of $12.00 to $12.20 per share.



The company also raised earnings outlook for the year to a range of $8.05 to $8.45 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected third quarter earnings in the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.40 per share for the third quarter and $13.15 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



