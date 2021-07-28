

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flavor maker McCormick & Co., Inc. is recalling certain McCormick and Frank's brand seasoning products citing possible salmonella risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.



The four products subject to the recall include McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle with UPC NUMBER: 052100049731; McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle with UPC NUMBER: 052100038254; McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. Bottle with UPC NUMBER: 52100325743; and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle with UPC NUMBER: 066200021047.



The four products were shipped to various states in the United States as well as Bermuda, Canada from June 20 through July 21, 2021.



Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Salmonella's symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



The potential risk was brought to McCormick's attention by FDA during routine testing.



In similar recalls involving Salmonella concerns, Grimmway Farms last week called back certain carrot products. Rochelle, Illinois-based BrightFarms also recalled certain packaged salad greens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

