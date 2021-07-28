

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins Inc. (ROL) said that it appointed Julie Bimmerman as its Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective July 27, 2021.



Most recently, Bimmerman served as Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations for the Company. Bimmerman's previous positions include Managing Director of Finance, Managing Director of Rollins Independent Brands and Vice President of Finance/Corporate Controller - HomeTeam Pest Defense.



Bimmerman's appointment follows the transfer of the Company's current Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Northen, to an operational role as Senior Vice President focused on sustainability.



