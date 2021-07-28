

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the failure of the take-over offer, Vonovia has now directly and indirectly secured almost 30 percent of Deutsche Wohnen's shares. This is the result of a voting rights announcement by Deutsche Wohnen on Wednesday.



Previously, Vonovia had held just under 22 percent stake in Deutsche Wohnen.



With its takeover offer, Vonovia had narrowly missed the self-imposed minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent of the shares. Vonovia was only able to secure 47.62 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Deutsche Wohnen.



On Friday, Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch had already announced that the company would 'carefully consider a new public offer or the acquisition of further shares.'



