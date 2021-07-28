

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG said that its managing board has decided on a share buyback program with a total amount of up to 1 billion euros which is expected to be completed by September 2023.



The share buyback will be carried out in several tranches. The first tranche in the amount of 300 million euros to 350 million euros is scheduled to start in August 2021 and is to be completed by January 2022 at the latest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

