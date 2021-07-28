

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) reported that its recurring net result for the first-half of 2021 dropped 29.3% to 472 million euros from 667 million euros last year. Recurring earnings per share declined to 3.41 euros from 4.82 euros last year.



Adjusted recurring earnings per share dropped to 3.24 euros from 4.65 euros last year.



Net Rental Income declined 26.2% to 785 million euros from 1.07 billion euros last year.



Revenues from shopping centers dropped 25.3% to 753 million euros. The company said that during the first half year, on average, the Group's shopping centers were closed for 68 days compared to 67 days last year, including 92 days in Europe compared to 60 days a yea ago.



Revenues from officers and others declined 23.9% to 32 million, while Convention & Exhibition revenues were nil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de