

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Aerospace company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Wednesday said its adjusted profit for the half year dropped from a year ago, as revenues declined by nearly 22 percent.



For the first half, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent declined to 269 million euros or 0.61 euros per share from 501 million euros or 1.14 euros per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, recurring operating income was down 30 percent to 659 million euros from 947 million euros last year.



For the half year, the Group's revenue totaled 6.88 billion euros, down 21.6% from 8.77 billion euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

