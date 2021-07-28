

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $51.20 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $34.68 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.02 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $435.67 million from $351.72 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $98.02 Mln. vs. $72.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $435.67 Mln vs. $351.72 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.6 Full year revenue guidance: $1,733 - $1,763 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PTC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de