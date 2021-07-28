

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $512 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 114749999900% to $4.59 billion from $4.00 last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $4.59 Bln vs. $4.00 last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.69-$4.74 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.00-$4.06. Full year revenue guidance: $18.4-$18.5 Bln



