

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $157.7 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $105.5 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $157.4 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $987.5 million from $820.0 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $157.4 Mln. vs. $104.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $987.5 Mln vs. $820.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 - $3.50



