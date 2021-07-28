

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $68.34 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $133.30 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equinix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $631.94 million or $7.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.66 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $631.94 Mln. vs. $557.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.01 vs. $6.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.668 - $1.688 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $6.619 - $6.659 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de