-Earnings: $703 million in Q2 vs. $909 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.79 in Q2 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $1.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.94 per share -Revenue: $2.30 billion in Q2 vs. $2.71 billion in the same period last year.



