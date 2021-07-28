

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $17.21 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $18.21 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.24 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $277.25 million from $242.57 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $32.24 Mln. vs. $31.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $277.25 Mln vs. $242.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $430 - $470 Mln



