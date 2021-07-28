

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.6 billion from $5.4 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $5.6 Bln vs. $5.4 Bln last year.



