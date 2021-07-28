

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $59 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,320 - $1,325 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $6,315 - $6,325 Mln



