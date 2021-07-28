

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.6 billion, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.1 billion, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $26.8 billion from $19.4 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $26.8 Bln vs. $19.4 Bln last year.



