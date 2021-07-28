

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



-Earnings: $1.80 million in Q2 vs. -$50.02 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.17 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.44 per share -Revenue: $294.83 million in Q2 vs. $203.61 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.19 - $1.21 Bln



