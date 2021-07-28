

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $293 million, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $2.29 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.66 vs. $3.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.85 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.45 - $9.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED RENTALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de