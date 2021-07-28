

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $215.56 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $74.14 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $436.93 million from $413.03 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $436.93 Mln vs. $413.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.79 to $3.99



