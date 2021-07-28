

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN):



-Earnings: $199.71 million in Q2 vs. -$40.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.51 in Q2 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.13 million or $3.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.55 per share -Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q2 vs. $0.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.85 - $3.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de