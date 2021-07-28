

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $585.45 million, or $8.33 per share. This compares with $531.67 million, or $7.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $3.47 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $585.45 Mln. vs. $531.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.33 vs. $7.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.13 -Revenue (Q2): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.80 to $27.00 Full year revenue guidance: $12.3 - $12.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de