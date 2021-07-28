

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $217.2 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $115.8 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.3 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $1.94 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.3 Mln. vs. $129.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.85



