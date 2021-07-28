

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $177.66 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $40.20 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $167.27 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $271.69 million from $238.51 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $167.27 Mln. vs. $143.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $271.69 Mln vs. $238.51 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.13 to $2.39



