

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday provided outlook for fiscal 2021.



The company expects revenues between $6.62 billion and $6.65 billion in the year ahead, up 10 percent to 11 percent from last year.



On average, 26 analysts expect the company to earn revenues of $6.62 billion in fiscal 2021.



The company's AFFO is expected between $2.43 billion and $2.47 billion, up 11%-13% from last year. On a per share basis, AFFO is expected in the range of $26.92-$27.36, up 9%-11% from a year ago.



For fiscal 2021, Adjusted EBITDA is anticipate in the range of $3.11 billion-$3.15 billion.



