

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $268.4 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $137.9 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $29.5 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.7% to $1.17 billion from $0.82 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29.5 Mln. vs. $23.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,000 - $1,040 Mln



