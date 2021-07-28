

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $7.98 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $4.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $8.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.7% to $4.15 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $4.15 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $7.60 - $8.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.05 - $4.55 Bln



