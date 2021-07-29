

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday raised its guidance for full year 2021. The company now expects earnings of $3.69 to $3.74 per share and revenues of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.70 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion for 2021.



For the fourth quarter, Tetra Tech expects earnings of $0.95 to $1.00 per share and revenues of $650 million to $700 million. Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.97 per share on revenues of $654.49 million.



Tetra Tech reported third-quarter net income of $51.9 million or $0.95 per share, up from $45.5 million or $0.83 per share in the same period last year. Analysts projected earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew to $638.04 million from $560.28 million in the same period last year. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $625.76 million.



