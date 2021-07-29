

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) reported that its net profit for the second-quarter was 20.9 million euros compared to a net loss of 53.1 million euros in the prior year.



Operating loss widened to 71.4 million euros from 48.4 million euros in the previous year.



Total revenues for the quarter were 38.2 million euros up from 18.4 million euros in the prior year. The revenues include success-based payments of 14.2 million euros, primarily from Janssen.



MorphoSys said Monday it expects group revenues for fiscal year 2021 to be in the range of 155 million euros to 180 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 150 million euros to 200 million euros.



