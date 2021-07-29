

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has extended the shelf-life of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine stored at 2-8°C from 4.5 months to 6 months.



In a letter to the company, the FDA confirmed that the concurrence on extending the shelf-life from 4.5 months to 6 months when stored at 2-8°C is applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of this concurrence letter provided they have been stored at 2-8°C.



The FDA said in the letter that it completed the review of data provided by the company and it concurs with the extension.



