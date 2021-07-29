

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares opened higher Thursday on the back for firm global cues after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to using the full range of tools to continue to support the world's largest economy.



Tata Motors soared 3.2 percent on the price hike buzz.



Hindalco, JSW Steel, Titan and HCL Technologies climbed 1-2 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India lost about 3 percent after posting lower-than-expected quarterly profit.



Welspun India advanced 1.5 percent on reporting over four-fold jump in Q1 net profit.



IDBI Bank rose about half a percent after its first-quarter standalone net profit soared 318 percent year-on-year.



Ashok Leyland gained 1.1 percent. The company plans to invest $200 million in its electric vehicle firm Switch Mobility over the next few years.



Colgate Palmolive dropped more than 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.



United Breweries fell 1.6 percent despite posting turnaround results for the June quarter.



