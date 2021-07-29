

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $412 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.1% to $2.99 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $412 Mln. vs. $90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.20 bln



