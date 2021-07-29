

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its first-half equity attributable to shareholders of the parent was $49.55 billion, higher than last year's $46.36 billion. Basic earnings per share were $2.34, up from $2.13 last year.



Sales grew to $45.98 billion from last year's $42.61 billion. In Swiss francs, sales were 41.76 billion francs, up 1.;5 percent from 41.15 billion francs a year ago. Organic growth reached 8.1 percent.



Further, the company lifted full-year 2021 outlook. The company expects organic sales growth between 5 percent and 6 percent. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected around 17.5 percent.



Beyond 2021, mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year.



For 2021, the company previously expected continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate; underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement; underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.



